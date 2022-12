article

San Francisco police on Wednesday began investigating a fatal motorcycle crash with an SUV.

An alert was sent out about 9:30 a.m. about the traffic collision at Van Ness and Cesar Chavez.

Police have not disclosed much but a medical examiner van was spotted on scene.

Across the bay, a pedestrian was killed in a separate accident in Hayward on Wednesday.

More details on that death were not immediately available.