Deadly wrong-way crash on I-80 near Bay Bridge

A driver who fled from the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash involving multiple cars near the Bay Bridge in Oakland was likely under the influence, police said.

One person died in the collision around 1 a.m. on the freeway near the interchange with I-580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver suspected of going the wrong way allegedly ran away and hid in a bush along the side of the freeway before being captured, the CHP said.