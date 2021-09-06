Deadly wrong-way crash on I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND, Calif. - A driver who fled from the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash involving multiple cars near the Bay Bridge in Oakland was likely under the influence, police said.
One person died in the collision around 1 a.m. on the freeway near the interchange with I-580, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver suspected of going the wrong way allegedly ran away and hid in a bush along the side of the freeway before being captured, the CHP said.
