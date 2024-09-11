Decades-old Bay Area pizzeria chain files for bankruptcy

The Brief A popular North Bay pizza chain has declared bankruptcy The chain has operated for 65 years All locations currently remain open despite the bankruptcy announcement



After operating for over half a century, North Bay-based Mary's Pizza Shack has filed for bankruptcy.

The 65-year-old chain made the announcement Tuesday in a statement. However, pizza lovers shouldn't fret: despite declaring bankruptcy, all restaurants will remain open.

"This year, we celebrated 65 years of being in business, and we're not going anywhere! The legendary recipes you grew up on are staying the same," the company shared.

The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning assets would be liquidated to pay off debtors.

The late founder Mary Fazio's granddaughters will acquire the Mary's Pizza Shack brand as the company continues to restructure.

Fazio founded Mary's Pizza Shack, which first opened in Sonoma County with the concept of an open kitchen. It has since seen several stores open throughout the North Bay.

The San Francisco Chronicle previously reported that the chain suddenly closed locations in Dixon, Novato, and Napa in 2023, and in 2022, had closed stores in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

At the time, Mary's Pizza Shack told the news outlet the closures were a "tremendously difficult decision," noting the after-effects of the pandemic playing a part.

In fall 2022, the company announced plans to restructure from a single corporation into smaller family-owned stores, which was later implemented in February the following year.

