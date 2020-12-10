Decorations brighten spirits in San Francisco during difficult times

The lighting of the Menorah took place at Union Square Thursday evening for the start of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival.

In fact, annual holiday events took place throughout San Francisco, but they are traditions that usually attract a large crowd. This year, the celebrations feel different and are low-key.

Organizers with Chabad San Francisco held the ceremony marking its 45th anniversary. Organizers urged people to stay home and watch the livestream of the event.

"Remind people that there is hope. There's hope at the end of the tunnel," says Rabbi Moshe Langer with Chabad SF.

Nearby, a musician performed holiday favorites delighting the few who were at the square.

"We love the Christmas music. We really miss the theaters, movies," says Susanna Hajdu of San Francisco.

People long for holiday traditions, weary of changes brought on by the pandemic.

"We just wanted to get out. It's been a long day of Zoom. We've been inside all day," says Rhone Baker of San Francisco.

For one Vallejo family, a trip to the city to see the holiday decorations is something to look forward to during this difficult time.

"We came out to enjoy the holiday spirit. Won't let any of this stop us," says Nick Fernandez, "Definitely necessary. Kind of keeps us sane."

At Golden Gate Park's Peacock Meadow. San Francisco's Rec and Park Department switched on the lights to a new public art installation called Entwined at sundown Thursday.

The display is spread out over an acre of open space.

City officials are urging people to come only with members of their household and to social distance when visiting.

"Just to connect everybody even from a distance. You get a sense of community. Everyone shares in the holiday cheer. You just have a shared sense of joy," says Patty who declined to give her last name. She visited the park with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

The city's official holiday tree by McLaren Lodge was also lit starting Thursday.

The park has been transformed into a wonderland of colors.

The observation wheel adorned with lights as is the Spreckels Temple of Music.

"I'm in awe. I have no idea who put this up or how long it took. It's nice to have these little touches," says Blair Lineham of San Francisco.

Back at Union Square, there was another use of light to bring hope projections of holiday decorations on buildings.

"Being here and seeing the lights, at least we get to enjoy that," says Saskia Peschel of San Francisco.

People say every little bit of joy helps during these difficult times.

They say seeing the holiday decorations is comforting.