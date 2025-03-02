Demonstrators gather in San Francisco to support Ukraine

Dozens of protesters gathered near the San Francisco ferry building Sunday afternoon expressing support for Ukraine following the disastrous Oval Office meeting last week with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Protesters waved flags and held up signs accusing the U.S. government of extorting Ukraine, calling for sending the country more foreign aid.

"We may be losing our democracy, our representative government for no reason except the personal pathologies of a cruel, abusive man," said one demonstrator.

Similar protests in support of Ukraine occurred worldwide, including in Rome where hundreds took to the streets.

"This is what we can do, is be here and stand up in this moment that feels like an inflection point," said another protester.