Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies announced Wednesday that they recovered hundreds of bottles of stolen wine and liquor from two homes in the South Bay.

In addition to the alcohol, allegedly stolen seafood and tens of thousands of dollars in cash were also recovered.

Officials launched their investigation into a "booze booster" in October, where they learned their key suspect was buying stolen wine every day and selling it out of the trunk of his car.

By the numbers:

On Tuesday, deputies searched a San Jose apartment and cars, finding over 150 bottles of wine and liquor with the suspected stolen seafood, security sensors, and $67,000 in cash.

Later that day, more than 70 bottles of alcohol were recovered in a home in Morgan Hill.

Officials said nearly $50,000 worth of allegedly stolen property was recovered.

The suspected fencer, three people accused of boosting, and a suspected buyer of the stolen wine were arrested.

Wine recovered in a bust by Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies