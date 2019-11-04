Deputies use Narcan on inmate suffering from opioid overdose: sheriff

article

A female inmate booked into Santa Rita Jail started to suffer from what seemed to be an opioid overdose and was saved after deputies gave her a dose of Narcan, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The Narcan quickly began to reverse the effects of the overdose, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly, and the woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The incident occurred Saturday and the woman was being book in connection with a series of outstanding warrants from Livermore, Kelly said in a news release. Her name and exact charges were not disclosed.

This is the eleventh life that has been saved by Narcan at Santa Rita Jail, Kelly said.

Narcan is a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.