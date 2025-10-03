Detectives arrest man linked to vicious VTA beatings of unhoused men

Deputies in Santa Clara County arrested a man suspected in a violent attacks at a Valley Transportation Authority stations in San Jose, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Brandon Fryshaw, 23, was arrested after a late-night fight at the Gish VTA light rail station in San Jose on Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight after getting reports about an unresponsive man on the platform. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been severely beaten with significant head injuries. As of Wednesday, he remained in critical condition.

Detectives investigated and identified Fryshaw as a possible suspect and he was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators also believe he may be connected to another assault upon an unhoused person at the Saint James VTA station in San Jose last September, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could help the investigation is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or email SHF.SOTIPS@shf.sccgov.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at (408) 808-4431.

