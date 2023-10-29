DNA allegedly links Salinas man to rape of developmentally disabled 'Jane Doe' in 2007

A Salinas man's DNA has allegedly linked him to a cold case involving the rape of a developmentally disabled "Jane Doe" from 2007, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said.

The female in the case was walking with her friends in 2007 after leaving their special education class and heading to the park, prosecutors said. Salvador Zacharias, now 36, allegedly spotted Doe and convinced her to get into his car. He is accused of then driving her to another location and forcibly sexually assaulting her.

Doe was unable to identify a suspect at the time, and the case went dormant until 2019 when Zacharias was convicted of another sexual assault. During routine intake procedures when he was sentenced to prison, his DNA was taken. Authorities tested it, and it appears to be a match to DNA collected from Doe in 2007.

Zacharias was charged with rape of an incompetent person, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, forcible rape, and kidnapping with intent to commit rape. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.