Dog controversy brews at San Francisco park

There is a battle brewing over a San Francisco park between dog owners and the city. There are signs at all the entrances of Jackson Playground; no dogs are allowed on athletic fields, but dog owners want to change that.

More than 700 people have signed a petition aimed at re-zoning Jackson Playground to allow dogs. Dog lovers say they'd love to see this park welcome everyone.

"I think there is a way," said Crystal Cao. "You can partition off a place for the dogs and then have a separate part for the people…it is possible. It doesn't have to be exclusively people and families versus dogs."

Some park users disagree and say the fields should be for people. The Department of Recreation and Parks says for now, Jackson is dog-free and the fields are set aside for schools and sports leagues.

Rec and Parks says it comes down to field maintenance and sanitation.

"Dogs on sports fields can cause lasting impacts to the turf, they can damage it," said Daniel Montes from the department. "Also, it results in increased maintenance costs for our staff."

One of the major concerns is dog waste left on the field where kids play, and responsible dog lovers say they're frustrated when irresponsible dog owners don't clean up after their pups.

"That makes me mad because when I see waste, that makes me not want to bring the dog here," said Cao.

Rec and Parks says there are plenty of parks specifically set aside for dogs within walking distance of Jackson Playground.

"We have signage that says dogs are not allowed on athletic fields and there are 36 dog play areas in our system where dog owners are free to use off-leash," said Montes.

Dog lovers say they'd like to see specific times or a section set aside for them to use. The city says in a matter of time those dog owners will get their wish. Jackson Playground is scheduled for a major renovation project, and the city says those improvements will include a designated dog area.

But, for now, the city is saying dog owners should stay out.

"Jackson Playground is getting a dog run," said Montes. "So, we just ask that residents be patient."

Dog owners will have to wait about four years for Jackson Playground renovations to be completed and to allow dogs. Some dog owners tell me they feel like they've been yelled at or harassed by park rangers. The city says those rangers are simply doing their jobs, enforcing the rules.

The city says Jackson Playground isn't the only athletic field facing tension between people and pups. There are several athletic fields where dog owners bring their pets despite clear signs barring dogs.