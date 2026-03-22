Dog dies in suspected residential garage fire in San Francisco

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One dog died and two others were rescued with injuries after a suspected garage fire broke out at a residence in San Francisco's Bret Harte neighborhood Sunday morning.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department advised the public to avoid the 1200 block of Hollister Street between 3rd and Jennings streets during the response, which was ongoing as of about 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 10:50 a.m.

Pet killed:

One dog was found deceased and another was found injured during an initial search, before a second injured dog was safely recovered during another search, according to the fire department.

No people were injured.