The Brief Oma’s Pride is recalling 6-pound bags of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe frozen dog food because it’s contaminated with salmonella. It’s unclear how the dog food became contaminated. Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can not only sicken animals eating contaminated food, it can also impact humans who handle it.



Dog food sold in 11 states has been recalled because it’s contaminated with salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall involves 6-pound bags of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe, made by Oma’s Pride of Avon, Connecticut.

Dog food recall

What we know:

Oma’s Pride is recalling 639 bags of frozen raw dog food sold in a 6-pound gusseted stand-up pouch containing 12 individually-wrapped, 8 oz vacuum-sealed portions. They were manufactured on Jan. 27, 2026 as Item/SKU F-WOOFC-6, with a lot number BB012729.

Local perspective:

The recalled lot of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe was distributed in Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and to retail and wholesale accounts, as well as directly to consumers through online, direct-to-consumer orders, shipped frozen.

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What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the dog food became contaminated.

What they're saying:

"We take this finding seriously, and that commitment to food safety is why we are voluntarily recalling this lot," Oma’s Pride said in the recall notice.

"Oma’s Pride is conducting further investigation to better understand this finding. The health and safety of pets and the people who care for them is our highest priority."

What you can do:

Customers who purchased the affected lot should stop feeding the product immediately, safely dispose of the product, and contact Oma's Pride at 1-800-678-OMAS or hello@omaspride.com for a refund.

Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers, and wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that have come into contact with it.

What is salmonella?

The backstory:

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can not only sicken animals eating the product, it can also impact humans from handling contaminated pet food, "especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands," the FDA says.

Symptoms of salmonella in pets include:

Lethargy

Diarrhea (sometimes bloody)

Fever

Vomiting

Symptoms of salmonella in humans include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea (sometimes bloody)

Abdominal cramping

Fever

It can also cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, according to the FDA.