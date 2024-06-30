Dog, owner rescued from San Francisco cliff

A poodle mix and their human got trapped on a cliff overlooking the ocean at San Francisco's Fort Funston Sunday morning, and firefighters came to their rescue, a spokesman said.

"The poodle mix and their human were off the trail and got stuck in a tough spot" around 10 a.m. Sunday, Justin Schorr, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesman, said in an email.

There were no injuries, Schorr said. Firefighters rescued the duo, who had gone off the trail.

"On beautiful days like today many dogs forget to keep their humans on the trail and at the end of their leashes," the spokesman said.