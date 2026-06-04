This Bay Area city is one of the top for dog attacks on mail carriers

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The Brief United States Postal Service data released last Thursday shows Oakland as the Bay Area city with the most dog attacks on mail carriers in 2025. California took the no. 1 spot out of all the states with 673 incidents. Dogs can act unpredictably when defending their homes or feeling startled, so the USPS recommends that owners manage their dogs during delivery times to prevent accidents.



June starts off the U.S. Postal Service's "Dog Bite Awareness Month," and results released last Thursday show that Oakland is the Bay Area city with the most dog attacks on mail carriers in 2025.

An initiative launched to combat the amount of dog attacks on postal service employees, the USPS has safety guidance posted like announcing entry, assuming dog risk, and blocking exits to help pet owners protect those on the front lines of mail delivery.

"Animal behaviors can change in an instant, but proactive awareness from both our carriers and the customers we serve can stop painful injuries before they ever happen," said Leeann Theriault in the report, employee safety and health awareness manager.

Dogs versus postal service deliverers

By the numbers:

Out of the 33 cities that were named on the list, Oakland ranked no. 12 in the number of dog-related incidents with 27. San Francisco snuck its way onto the list and tied with other cities ranked at no. 20 with 16.

California took the no. 1 spot out of all the states with 673 incidents in the year of 2025.

These attacks cause financial and emotional damage to the mail carriers and dog owners involved. The USPS said that if a person’s dog attacks a postal worker, they could owe thousands of dollars to cover the "medical care, lost shifts, replacement clothing and emotional distress."

Like Fiona Hudson, a mail carrier in San Antonio, had to deal with a dog jumping the fence and lunging at her. Even being equipped with "dog repellent" and using her bag to defend herself, it was too late.

"I was rushed to the hospital bleeding, with a broken bone, a severe arm sprain and was barely able to move. While my physical wounds have healed, the trauma of that vicious attack stays with me," said Hudson in the report. "Customers must take responsibility and secure their dogs during delivery hours."

If a carrier feels unsafe because of a dog, mail service can be temporarily suspended. This will cause the dog owner to have to pick up their mail at their local Post Office.

If the issue of a dangerous dog is not resolved, it could go as far as owners being required to rent a Post Office Box to receive mail, according to the release.

So what can dog owners do?

Directions for dog owners

What you can do:

Dogs can act unpredictably when defending their owners or feeling startled, and so the USPS recommends that owners manage their dogs during delivery times to prevent accidents.

Suggested methods include keeping dogs in a separate closed room before opening the door. If owners need to step outside, ensure the door is firmly closed. Always use a leash if their dog is outside during mail delivery, and never accept mail directly from a carrier in the presence of a dog.

They also suggest teaching children to do the same in avoiding accepting mail directly in front of dogs as they can misinterpret the interaction as a threat.

According to the release, if a dog attacks, postal carriers are trained to spot canine hazards and will stand their ground, use their mail bad as a shield, and use their dog repellent if necessary.

To remain proactive, the USPS also provides carriers with awareness tools, including handheld scanners that feature built-in dog warning alerts and physical warning cards that are inside mail sorting cases to alert a carrier of a dog at a certain address.

Dog bite awareness events will be held across the country throughout June, and the USPS will share information on social media using the hashtag, "dogbiteawareness."