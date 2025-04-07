Dogs prohibited from some Presidio trails during coyote pupping season

The Presidio Trust has closed two popular trails for dog walkers due to coyotes in the area that may act aggressively as they protect their dens during pupping season.

Canines can be seen as a threat

What we know:

The trails are closed to dog owners and walkers through October as coyotes in the area give birth and care for their offspring.

Coyote sightings in the Presidio aren't unusual, but now the Presidio Trust is restricting access for those with dogs along the Park Trail and the Bay Area Ridge Trail.

The trails run close to the Presidio Public Golf Course, where wildlife experts said an alpha coyote pair has likely made their den.

"Because of that historical pattern, we take the precautions and close sections of trails for dogs to support coexistence," explained Wildlife ecologist Phoebe Parker-Shames.

Ecologists said coyotes are likely to interpret any new canines in their area as a potential threat. That could mean a show of aggression, which could be dangerous to any dogs in the area or the coyotes.

Featured article

The Presidio Trust said they aren't looking to fine dog owners; instead, it's an opportunity to educate them.

Dog owners taking heed

What they're saying:

"If I see someone in here with a dog, I try to take the time to talk with them about why we're asking them to stay out of this area because it ultimately is up to dog owners to be responsible for their dogs," said Parker-Shames.

Dog owners regularly use the trails and said spotting a coyote isn't uncommon, and they take precautions in the area.

"Gotta keep Mason, our dog, on a leash. He would make a little appetizer for these coyotes, unfortunately," said Howard Chung. "We're real careful about keeping him on leash, never off leash around here."

Even those with bigger dogs are well aware of the potential for dog-coyote interaction.

"With Birdie, we stay away, of course, but we're less frightened of things going to blows," said Leah Hamilton.

Hamilton said she understands why the restrictions are in place, and she and her dog will be avoiding these trails for the next six months.

"As beautiful as this space is, we're running out of places to walk," said Hamilton. "But, I mean, I get it."

Wildlife experts have a couple more tips if visitors spot a coyote in the Presidio or elsewhere: First and foremost, keep a safe distance, keep animals on a leash, and keep children close. Also, visitors should not feed the coyotes.