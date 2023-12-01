Donations pour in after East Bay football player couldn't afford championship game

Oakland's East Bay Warriors Pop Warner football team on Friday took off from San Francisco International Airport to play in a national championship game in Florida.

The youth team, who haven't lost a game in two years, is psyched to play on Sunday.

One of the players on the team couldn't afford to go, but as KTVU aired their challenges, at least 15 generous community members called in to say they would step up and fill in the financial gap.

Coach Ron Robinson was so grateful.

"There are still good people out there with great hearts that they are now opening their wallets to the East Bay family," Robinson said. "They are now a part of our family and we are very appreciative."

Parent Larez Davenport was also thrilled. She said the middle school boys have it tough sometimes because of their economic situations.

"There are some teams that won't come to our field because of drug-infested conditions and rats," she said.

But the team and their parents are dedicated, she said, and most of them were able to raise the funds to head out to the championship games.

The player who couldn't afford the trip will likely fly out later on Friday with some parents to be able to make it in time for kick off.

"This is huge," Robinson said. "They want to be whole. We've been through this all together and it means a lot to get one of their brothers back."

