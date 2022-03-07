Downtown San Jose gas leak appears to be result of construction

article

San Jose Fire Department are at the scene of a gas leak in the downtown area on Monday afternoon.

The leak, at W. San Carlos Street and Woz Way, appears to be from the result of construction. Firefighters said a gas line was hit.

There are no evacuations at this time. The fire department first alerted the public on the leak just before 3 p.m. on Twitter.

Pacific Gas and Electric are at the scene. San Jose police are helping direct traffic.