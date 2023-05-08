Dozens of cars seized at Oakland sideshow

Oakland police said "nearly 80" vehicles were seized and towed from a huge sideshow on Cinco de Mayo.

The Oakland Police Department estimated that there were 250 vehicles taking part in the gathering on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Sideshows flared up in Oakland on 10th Street near Oak and Fallon streets, police said. The gatherings lasted for hours, neighbors told KTVU.

Footage from the weekend sideshows resulted in a flaming car being repeatedly rammed by another driver. There were also people igniting fireworks, and according to police, using lasers.

"A vehicle fire, lasers, & fireworks are just a few of the dangerous and life-threatening obstacles our officers endured," the Oakland police tweeted.

Police did not say whether people were arrested.