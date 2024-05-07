Drake house shooting: Security guard wounded outside of rapper's mansion

article

Rap star Drake’s mansion in an upscale Toronto neighborhood was taped off by police after a shooting left a security guard injured early Tuesday morning.

Authorities did not confirm whether Drake was at home at the time of the shooting, but said his team is cooperating. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said video of the shooting had been recovered.

According to Krawczyk, officers arrived at the scene and found the security guard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with "very serious injuries" and is still there receiving treatment.

The security guard was standing outside the gates, in front of the home, when he was shot and a vehicle left the area.

Drake owns a massive 50,000 square-foot mansion and the rapper has occasionally shared images of his home online, CBC News in Toronto reported.

The Toronto native has been in the news lately for a high-profile rap beef with Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Both artists have traded insults in a series of diss tracks over the past week, with Lamar accusing Drake of being a "certified pedophile" on the track "Not Like Us."

Krawczyk was asked by reporters whether the feud was a factor in the shooting and he said while investigators are aware of it, it was too early to discuss motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



