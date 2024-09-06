Driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed mother & son on Highway 85 arraigned

He's accused of driving the wrong way on Highway 85, killing a mother and son. On Friday, Duncan McQuarrie was arraigned in court.

After being released from the hospital, McQuarrie was finally booked into jail, and made his first court appearance in a wheelchair.

"We've charged the defendant with murder because of the reckless disregard for human life that he showed," says Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

It happened August 26. Authorities believe McQuarrie was intoxicated when he drove his rented pickup the wrong way on Highway 85. He ultimately hit a Tesla head-on, killing Rebecca Olsen and her 14-year-old son Charlie.

"Given that he was driving 80 to 100 miles an hour, the wrong direction, in the middle of the day for miles and miles, it is criminally reckless behavior," says Rosen.

According to court documents, McQuarrie who is from Florida, had prior DUIs in 2013 and 2021. Authorities say there were convictions for drug possession in 2021 and 2022.

On the day of the crash, they say McQuarrie was acting erratically and actually stopped the truck at one point to get out.

"He crossed over the center divider onto the other side of the freeway and then was waving his arms at passing motorists before he then got back in his vehicle and continued," says Michael Gadeberg, an assistant district attorney.

Authorities say, in addition to the two lives McQuarrie took, he put numerous others at risk.

"From what we've seen so far absolutely there were a number of close calls," says Gadeberg.

Cameron Olsen, Charlie's dad, didn't want to be in court. But he did send photos of Charlie and Rebecca. He says they were adventurous, traveling to 33 countries on seven continents. He says he is both proud and heartbroken.

DA Jeff Rosen read a few words on his behalf, "If you're a parent, give your kids that extra hug today for me."

McQuarrie is being held without bail. His next court appearance is set for November 7.