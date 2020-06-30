Driver arrested after crashing into San Francisco bus, injuring 4

A 37-year-old man was arrested after crashing into a bus stop in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood, injuring a 4-year-old boy and three other people, and then trying to flee Monday evening, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Mission Street and Onondaga Avenue.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, hit the bus stop and injured the 4-year-old boy along with three women ages 20, 25 and 39, according to police.

They were taken to a hospital and all four are expected to survive.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee on foot from the crash scene but bystanders stopped him and officers arrived to take him into custody.