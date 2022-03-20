Oakland double shooting leaves man in 'grave condition'

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., at 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman, both Oakland residents, who had apparently been shot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the man is in grave condition and the woman is in stable condition.

There is no word about any arrests made in the shootings. It's also unclear what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Homicide division at (510) 238-3821.

