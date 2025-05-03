Driver killed in multi car collision on Bay Bridge

article

A driver is dead following a collision involving four cars on the Bay Bridge late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to reports of a car crash around 11:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the incline portion of the Bay Bridge. There, both San Francisco police and CHP officers found four cars—a white Genesis sedan, a silver Toyota Corolla, another silver Toyota car, and a gray Toyota—blocking Lanes 1 through 4.

What we know:

According to their initial findings, the white Genesis sedan was speeding and was unaware of the slower traffic ahead of them, according to the CHP.

The Genesis driver then crashed the silver Toyota Corolla in its bumper. That Corolla then crashed into a second silver Toyota, which then crashed into the fourth car, a gray Toyota, CHP said.

An ambulance happened to be in the area at the time of the crashes and stopped to help the drivers.

Officials said the driver of the silver Toyota Corolla was severely injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died, CHP said.

Another person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, and officials said it's unclear who the person is; if they are another driver or passenger.

The identity of the driver who died wasn't shared, only that he was a man.

The white Genesis driver remained at the scene, officials said. Authorities said they believe drugs and alcohol are a suspected cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials said they aren't sure of the exact number of people involved from the other cars or of any possible additional injuries.

Lanes reopened Saturday just before 1 a.m.