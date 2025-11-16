Driver killed in San Rafael solo rollover crash; beer bottles found

article

A driver was killed early Sunday morning when their car rolled off of the road and crashed into a drainage ditch in San Rafael.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent about 2:55 a.m. on reports of the crash near the southbound side of Highway 101 just south of Manual T. Freitas Parkway and found a gray 2012 Jeep Liberty on its roof partially submerged in a drainage ditch south of McInnis Parkway and west of Civic Center Drive, according to a department statement.

The driver of the Jeep was found to have suffered fatal injuries inside the car.

Their name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

"Witnesses at the scene related the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and veered across all lanes prior to the crash," the CHP said. "Several empty beer bottles were discovered outside the Jeep during the vehicle recovery."

An investigation into the cash is ongoing.