Driver rams car into Union City cannabis dispensary

The driver of a car crashed into a Union City cannabis dispensary early Tuesday morning, leaving products and merchandise scattered all over the ground. It's the third time Flor dispensary has been hit in the last two years.

The car was abandoned at the dispensary on Courthouse Drive in Union Landing Shopping Center – it's unclear if the people inside ran away or were arrested; police did not immediately comment on the situation.

From the looks of the situation, it appears as though the driver backed up into a rolled garage door to break in.

Cannabis products were scattered all over the ground – the owner told KTVU that less than $1,000 in merchandise was taken.

Crews towed the car away about 5:15 a.m.

Customers began arriving at 6 a.m., when doors usually open, and they were turned away as workers were busy trying to fix the busted door and clean up shattered glass.

The dispensary should open by 11 a.m.

The owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, said this is the third time his dispensary has been hit since 2021. He said he regularly adds security measures, such as his rolled up door and barricades to prevent these smash and grabs.

And he said he's frustrated that he'll have to spend more to protect his store again.

The car used in this latest heist was small enough to squeeze through the pole barricades he had set up.

A security guard was inside the store at the time and pushed the panic button during the robbery.

The same burglary crew tried to break into another dispensary, Lemonade, not too far away about 10 minutes beforehand, that owner and police said.

The thieves tried to get in with a crow bar, but couldn't actually break in.