Driver shot, crashes car and dies: Police

Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that left a person dead early Saturday in Oakland.

A person, yet to be identified, was driving in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Police received calls about the shooting and crash around 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving attempts, the driver died at the scene.

The East Bay Times reported the victim to be a 47-year-old man.

No other person was inside the car, police said.

It's unclear if the crash or gunshots killed the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821. Those with videos or photos can send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.