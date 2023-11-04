Driver slams into utility pole causing power outage in San Rafael

A speeding driver in San Rafael smashed into an electrical pole, severing it at the base, which knocked out the power for 400 PG&E clients, the San Rafael Police Department announced.

The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Redwood Highway and Joseph Court in the Terra Linda neighborhood.

"Officers are investigating to determine if alcohol consumption was also a factor in the crash," SRPD said in a statement.

Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries, but the damage to the car is rather severe.

Redwood Highway between Mitchell Boulevard and Professional Center Way is closed as PG&E works to repair the damage.

There is no estimation on when the power will be turned back on or how long the repairs will take as of publication time.