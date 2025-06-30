Drunk driver caught in Cotati with more than 70 empty beer cans

article

A man was arrested for driving drunk in Cotati over the weekend.

Cotati Police Department officers on Sunday night reportedly saw the man driving a white Nissan SUV and "struggling to maintain [his] lane," according to a department statement.

Officers stopped the car and noticed the driver had an open container of alcohol in a cup holder.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and found that the driver had a blood alcohol content of .25%, more than three times the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license, which police noted had been suspended after a previous DUI incident.

The man's name was not released.

Officers searched the man’s car after he was placed under arrest and found over 70 empty beer cans.

