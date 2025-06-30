Expand / Collapse search

Drunk driver caught in Cotati with more than 70 empty beer cans

By
Published  June 30, 2025 9:12pm PDT
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

Police conducted a field sobriety test and found that the driver had a blood alcohol content of .25%, more than three times the legal limit. (Courtesy of the Cotati Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police stopped the driver after noticing he seemed to be having trouble staying in his lane.
    • A field sobriety test showed the man was driving with a blood alcohol content of .25%, more than three times the legal limit.
    • Officers searched the man’s car after he was placed under arrest and found over 70 empty beer cans.

COTATI, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving drunk in Cotati over the weekend.

Cotati Police Department officers on Sunday night reportedly saw the man driving a white Nissan SUV and "struggling to maintain [his] lane," according to a department statement.

Officers stopped the car and noticed the driver had an open container of alcohol in a cup holder.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and found that the driver had a blood alcohol content of .25%, more than three times the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license, which police noted had been suspended after a previous DUI incident.

The man's name was not released.

Officers searched the man’s car after he was placed under arrest and found over 70 empty beer cans.

Featured

Antioch police fatally shoot 26-year-old man who 'threatened to kill everyone' in the home
article

Antioch police fatally shoot 26-year-old man who 'threatened to kill everyone' in the home

Antioch police fatally killed a 26-year-old man Monday morning, who allegedly threatened to kill his entire household.

The Source: Cotati Police Department

NewsSonoma CountyCrime and Public Safety