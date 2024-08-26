Authorities on Monday identified the suspect accused of killing a man at a Dublin apartment complex.

Dublin Police Services allege that Nicholas Paleveda, 38, shot a 37-year-old man in the head on Friday at Emerald Park Apartments on Hacienda Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Paleveda, 38, was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Officers arrested Paleveda on Saturday in a Barstow Walmart parking lot, approximately 400 miles from the crime scene.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the killing and how Paleveda and the victim knew each other.

The victim's identity has not been released.