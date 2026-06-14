Early morning car chase ends with one dead, three hospitalized

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The Brief A fleeing vehicle collided with another car and then a traffic pole, early Sunday morning in San Jose. The car, a Buick, was observed driving erratically prior to the crash. The driver fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over.



Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after a police chase in San Jose ended in a collision.

Santa Clara Police officers at 12:16 a.m. Sunday morning observed a gold Buick sedan driving recklessly, including on the center median and on the wrong side of the road, on Stevens Creek Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop.

The driver led police on a chase through Santa Clara and Highway 880 and into San Jose.

Collision

What we know:

The driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, then with a traffic pole at the intersection.

The Buick passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital. Both individuals were adults.

The occupants of the second vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4654.

The Source: San Jose Police Department



