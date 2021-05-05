Expand / Collapse search

Early morning ICBM test launch from California base aborted

Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Military
Associated Press

Unarmed missile test launched from California Air Force base

Video by Staff Sgt. Latonya Kim and Michael Stonecypher. An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 11:49 Pacific Standard Time Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms.

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was aborted before liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, early Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force said.

"The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch," an Air Force statement said.

The test launch had been scheduled to occur between 12:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

"The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met," the statement said.

No other details were released.

ICBMs are routinely launched from California in tests that send unarmed re-entry vehicles to a target area in the Pacific Ocean.