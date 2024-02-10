East Bay club kicks off Super Bowl party early

An East Bay club decided to get its Super Bowl party started a bit earlier this weekend. The Gaucho Brazilian Nightclub in San Ramon played host to a Pre-Super Bowl Party for Niners fans Saturday evening.

"I thought about going to Vegas myself…$8,000 is a little too rich for my blood," said DJ Randy Lira, who performed with the band Tortilla Soup at the club.

Longtime Faithful hit the dance floor, many in the preferred dress code of red and gold.

"This is exciting, because we’re not in Vegas, right," said Niners diehard Rhonda Neuman who came out with her husband for the party. "They just need to play their best game…tomorrow, and they’re going to do great."

Tortilla Soup did their best to transport the crowd to the Vegas Strip, albeit perhaps during a different decade.

The party may not have had all the bells and whistles of a bash at the Bellagio, but as fan Tony Ortega added, "This is the best thing here."

Outside the club, promoter Kevin Hall who helped put on the whole night, offered his thoughts on the big game.

"I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good. They’ve got a stacked team," said Hall, who added, "It’s up to our defense. If our defense can contain [Mahomes], we’re going to win."

Back at the club, Ortega was already prepared to make a prediction.

"Oh, they’re going to win by 20 points. They’re going to win, they’re going to dominate. Purdy and [McCaffrey], I’m betting," said Ortega.

The party also included a performance by Fachento Boss of his Latino remix of "49ers Gang," originally performed by E-40.