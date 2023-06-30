East Bay mom says it's like 'torture' after 23-year-old son shot and killed

An East Bay mother is devastated after the loss of her 23-year-old son who was shot and killed in Oakland a few weeks ago.

She doesn't want the case to grow cold.

The family is asking for help in solving this case.

LaQuenza Willard said she's still in disbelief and that it's unbearable to know that she will not see her son Idriek Kash Patteron or hear his laugh anymore.

"He's wearing the Buddha chain," said Willard as she pointed to one of many photos on a wall in her East Bay home. "I think the rest of my life is going to be hard."

On June 4 just after 5:30 a.m., Willard said Idriek was with two acquaintances at a gas station on 66th Avenue to buy something at the mini-mart.

Willard said there was some dispute while the three were in the man's car and that her son and the woman were both shot and killed.

Her son died at the scene.

Police would only say investigators are trying to identify multiple persons of interest.

"I don't know why they did this. They shouldn't have did this," Willard said.

He and his girlfriend were expecting a baby girl in November.

For his birthday that would have been in August, he had told his sister he wanted diapers as a gift.

Loved ones said Idriek's love for his family was apparent.

"He was always there when we needed him. Help out his sister, drop whatever he was doing just to come back home," said Joe Fonseca, Idriek's stepfather.

She said he loved to eat and cook.

He helped her with her catering business.

Mom said he had planned to become a barber and start a clothing line.

"I won't get to see him when he turns 30 years old. Won't get to sit down and eat dinner no more. When we have family gatherings, he won't be here anymore," said Willard.

Mom wanted whoever's responsible caught and put behind bars.

"I don't want nobody's mother, nobody's mother ever, ever, ever, to feel this way because it's tormenting. It's like torture," said Willard.

Family and friends could be heard saying "We love you Kash" as they released doves during his memorial service which was held on Father's Day.

There is sadness that he will never get to raise his daughter.

Willard said her mission now is to get justice for her son.

Mom said he was the oldest of four and his siblings looked up to him.

