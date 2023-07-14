East Bay pools expected to be packed this weekend amid soaring heat

Families, neighbors, and summer campers are flocking to swimming pools, air-conditioned community centers and spray parks to keep cool as inland temperatures soar.

Busloads of children hit the Olympic Pool and Aquatic Park in San Ramon Friday to beat the heat.

"Their eyes just light up as if they have never seen anything like this before," said Brad Morris with the city’s parks and community services department. "We had a four-hour lifeguard training this morning, working on their skills and making it as safe of a place as possible."

While some Bay Area communities have struggled with pool staffing issues, there's no shortage of lifeguards in San Ramon.

At least two dozen of the 125 employees will be keeping watch this weekend as crowds are expected.

There’s a colorful inflatable obstacle course, high dives and the Splash ‘N Dash aquatic park that kids of all ages can enjoy.

"This is great," said Elpidio Compres of San Ramon. "I love having fun, being out here with my son. It’s welcome weather."

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in parts of the inland valleys this weekend, KTVU meteorologists said.

Tips to stay safe amid the sweltering sun include staying hydrated, using sunscreen, dressing in lightweight, light-colored clothing, avoiding excessive alcohol and taking frequent breaks.

"I bring them out of the pool, maybe have a little snack and just chill in the shade a little bit," Compres said.

Admission to the aquatic park is $7, but the city of San Ramon said libraries, community centers and splash parks will also be open all weekend.

"I think we’re going to see some good crowds, lots of smiling faces," Morris said. "Everybody out having fun trying to stay cool and there’s no better place than San Ramon to do it."

