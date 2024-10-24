East Bay teen arrested, accused of dragging assistant principal by the hair

article

The Brief A teen was arrested for assaulting an assistant principal in San Ramon. The alleged assault happened during California High School's homecoming dance. Police said the suspect dragged the assistant principal by the hair.



A 16-year-old is facing an assault charge, accused of dragging an assistant principal by the hair during a high school homecoming dance in San Ramon.

Police said the attack happened on Saturday night. Officers were called to California High School during its homecoming on a report of an assault.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) said an assistant principal approached two students in the parking lot and that’s when one of the students attacked the school official. The suspect then left the school grounds.

"Through investigation, our officers learned the AP [assistant principal] was assaulted and dragged by her hair," police said in a statement to KTVU.

Investigators said officers located the teen at his home and arrested him on charges of kidnapping and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The teen was booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

Police and school officials said the teen is not a student at Cal High but attends another school within the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

In addition to California High, there are four other high schools in the district.

SEE ALSO: Teens missing since San Lorenzo homecoming dance found safe, sheriff says

School officials issued a strong message denouncing the alleged assault.

"We want to be clear that, in no uncertain terms, this conduct will not be tolerated at Cal High or at any school in SRVUSD. We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our students, as well as all of our staff," Superintendent CJ Cammack said in a statement.

Cammack said that the district is fully cooperating with police on the matter. The superintendent also said SRVUSD is conducting its own investigation, as it plans to "pursue all disciplinary consequences to the fullest extent permissible by law."

The Source Information for this story came from the San Ramon police as well as a statement released by the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's superintendent.



