East Oakland shooting leaves one person dead

article

An Oakland man shot during the night was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a local hospital, police said.

Police spokesperson Johnna Watson said in a statement that the police received a report at 3:25 a.m. that a man had been shot in the 8400 block of San Leandro Street in East Oakland.

She said police are investigating the incident and are withholding the victim's identity until his family is notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.