East Oakland homicides: Man, woman killed in separate shootings

Oakland police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that left a woman and a man dead.

What we know:

The most recent incident happened early Sunday just before 1:15 a.m. in the 10200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Oakland Police Department.

She died at the scene.

Investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The East Bay Times reported the victim was gunned down while driving alone on MacArthur Boulevard.

Man fatally shot Friday night

The second fatal shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of E.C. Reems Court. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Police have not provided suspect information in either case, which are unrelated.