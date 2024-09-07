Ebony alert for missing North Bay girl last seen with man

The Brief An Ebony Alert was activated for Anaya Maxey, last seen in Vacaville Friday She was last seen with 23-year-old Darren Sauciercrocket, the suspect in the teen's disappearance, in a black sedan



The California Highway Patrol has activated an ebony alert for a teenage girl missing out of Solano County.

Anaya Maxey, 16, was last seen near Bucktown Lane and Wild Oak Trail in Vacaville Friday afternoon with Darren Sauciercrocket, 23.

The pair was last seen around 1:10 p.m. They're believed to be traveling in an unknown black sedan.

Anaya was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 113 pounds. Her eyes are brown and her hair burgundy.

Saurciercrocket, the suspect in Anaya's disappearance, stands at 6 feet and weighs around 190 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes brown.

It's unclear if the two know each other.

The Ebony Alert is active in Solano, Sacramento, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Mono, Inyo, and Placer Counties.

If you see the two, you are asked to contact 911.