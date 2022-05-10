Elderly couple dies from injuries sustained in Alameda house fire

An elderly couple who was critically injured in a house fire in Alameda has died from their injuries, a fire official confirmed. The couple's grandson was also wounded in the fire.

A spokesman for the fire department said an 80-year-old woman and her 85-year-old husband were found unconscious when firefighters arrived early Monday morning to a home on Buena Vista Avenue that was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, they found the couple's grandson who had run out to safety, and they had to rescue the woman and her husband who were stuck inside, pulling them out through a side window.

The grandson was taken to a burn unit and the other two suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Sadly, the elderly couple succumbed to their injuries.

The family had been celebrating Mother's Day and the grandmother's birthday.

Fire Chief Nick Luby said the cause and the origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

"It could be anything," Luby said. "Sometimes its electrical, sometimes candles left burning, sometimes a fire place. At this point, we're in the initial stages of this investigation and we're doing everything we can to determine what started this incident."