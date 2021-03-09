Elderly man attacked in Oakland strong-arm robbery while he was on morning walk

A 75-year-old man was attacked and robbed in Oakland Tuesday morning while on his routine morning walk. Police say they now have a person in custody.

Oakland police said the attack and strong-arm robbery happened just before 7 a.m. at Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street in the Adam's Point neighborhood.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for injuries. Police searched the area for witnesses and surveillance video. Patrol officers and investigators spent the day collecting evidence.

Just before 9 p.m. OPD said that a suspect was arrested.

KTVU's Azenith Smith reports those in touch with the victim's family said his condition does not look good. The victim is described as Asian-American. There has been a recent crime wave targeting the elderly Asian-American community in the Bay Area.

"I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong. "The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice."

One woman told KTVU she often sees the elderly man walking in the neighborhood, but she did not see the attack.

"This morning’s violent attack against an Asian-American elder in our Adams Point neighborhood is reprehensible," Mayor Libby Schaaf said. "Our police will investigate thoroughly to determine whether this was racially motivated or a vile crime of opportunity. Every act of violence traumatizes our community, and I pray for healing to the victim and his family."

Police had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in this case.

