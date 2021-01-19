Elderly man hit with laptop suffers life-threatening injury in SF family dispute

article

An elderly man, who was struck with a laptop computer Tuesday at a Richmond District home in San Francisco, suffered life-threatening injury, police say.

San Francisco police responded to the 800 block of 26th Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on the report of a man with a gun.

Police said when they arrived, three female victims who were in front of the residence, told them there were three more people inside the house, one of which was the suspect.

The suspect, said to be a family member of those at the residence, shut the door, police said.

SFPD officers in the rear of the home said they witnessed the laptop assault. They then entered the home and arrested the suspect. The 81-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two female victims in their early eighties were also taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity or any further information surrounding this case. The SFPD Special Victims Unit is investigating.

