'Elderly nanny' reportedly detained by federal agents in San Francisco

The Brief Immigration enforcement agents reportedly arrested a San Francisco resident Friday morning. The city's Rapid Response Network stated that an elderly nanny was detained by agents in unmarked cars who did not show a warrant or identification. Mayor Daniel Lurie confirmed in a social media post that immigration enforcement agents were in the city.



A San Francisco resident has reportedly been arrested by immigration enforcement agents, according to a post by the San Francisco Rapid Response Network.

In an Instagram post, the organization states that it had "confirmed the arrest of a San Francisco resident in the Diamond Heights neighborhood."

"The detained person, an elderly nanny on her way to work, was followed by multiple unmarked vehicles. After she parked and stepped out of her car, the vehicles blocked the driveway and agents exited, stating they were looking for a person in the area," the post stated. "When asked, agents did not present a warrant or show identification, and the vehicles involved had no markings or visible license plates."

No city police

What we know:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that an "immigration enforcement action" had occurred in Diamond Heights on Friday. His post said he was in contact with the Rapid Response Network and community organizations to "ensure communities continue to receive accurate information."

"In line with our city’s longstanding policies, the San Francisco Police Department was not involved and does not assist with federal civil immigration enforcement," Lurie’s post states. "That will not change as long as I’m mayor."

Rapid Response Network

What you can do:

The Rapid Response Network is a collaboration between the San Francisco Immigrant & Legal Education Network and the San Francisco Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative. The organization maintains a 24-hour hotline to track Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in San Francisco. The group also has a hotline for Alameda County.

In addition to tracking ICE activity, the Rapid Response Network conducts raid verification, in which representatives go to purported sites of ICE raids to verify or dispel rumors of ICE activity.

The group also offers legal services by sending attorneys to the immigration processing center to file to represent any individuals detained by ICE agents.