Live election results: All of California's U.S. House Districts

The Brief On Tuesday, voters will choose congressional representatives for each of the 52 districts in California. There are 435 representatives across the U.S. with each member serving two-year terms. Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including U.S. House districts 11 and 14 in San Francisco and the South Bay, respectively.

Voters will choose congressional representatives for each of the 52 districts in California.

Congressional elections

The backstory:

There are 435 representatives across the U.S. with each member serving two-year terms.

Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.

For Californians who prefer voting in-person on Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your local polling place, click here.

California congressional election results

Track live election results for each House district below after the polls close Tuesday.

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