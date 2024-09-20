Electro-pop duo Goldfish plays free SF Live concert in Union Square

article

A number of parties are working to perk up San Francisco's downtown. Among them is SF Live, a six-month free concert series put on by arts and music producers Illuminate, the S.F. Parks Alliance, Noise Pop promoters and the Union Square Alliance.

This weekend on Saturday in Union Square, an all-ages show features electronic dance pop duo GoldFish, consisting of Dominic Peters and David Poole. The musicians met in Cape Town, South Africa and discovered their love for house music with jazz, pop and Afro-pop. Now located in San Diego, GoldFish has nine albums in its catalog and a reputation for high-energy, irresistible live shows that have made it a major attraction on the festival circuit, with appearances at Coachellla, Glastonbury and more.

Also on the bill are Australian electronic dance-pop duo the Bag Raider and musician and performance artist Mykki Blanco. In case you haven't noted the trajectory: The event will be a fun, family-friendly dance-pop party. (Scowl at your own risk!)

It runs from 2 to 6 p.m.; more information is at sflivefest.com.

