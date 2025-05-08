Eligible OUSD graduates can automatically enroll at Cal State East Bay

The Oakland Unified School District is working with Cal State East Bay to automatically enroll eligible high school graduates into the college.

The goal is to make sure every high school student who wants to go to college has the opportunity.

Several Cal State East Bay students on Wednesday said they were excited.

"So it's something that maybe you don't think you need to," a student named Julissa said. "But once you're there, once you look around and see all the programs that are going to benefit you, you're going to be like, OK, I found my place."

The university previously built similar partnerships in other school districts, including San Leandro and Hayward, allowing any graduate with a 2.5 GPA to automatically qualify for admission.

