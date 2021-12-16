Elizabeth Holmes case: Closing arguments begin in the fraud trial of Theranos founder

Closing arguments were underway Thursday in the federal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The prosecution began summing up its case after more than three months of testimony in the high-profile trial.

Holmes faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly deceiving patients and investors in her former blood-testing company.

The trial has spanned more than three months with more than 900 exhibits entered into evidence. There were 32 witnesses who took the stand, including Holmes herself.

But even with the mountain of evidence, the case will likely hinge on a few key points, including how Theranos was using modified third-party analyzers and didn't disclose it to investors.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)

