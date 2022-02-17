Emotional support dog stolen in Oakland from disabled man's car

article

A 7-year-old Pomeranian-Shetland sheepdog mix named Cocoa was stolen from a car parked in Oakland, a terribly upsetting ordeal from the owner, who is a disabled man in a wheelchair.

Ralph Margado provided surveillance video at Broadway and Piedmont Avenue to show someone reaching into his dad's car parked on the street outside of the Honda dealership Tuesday about 2:30 p.m.

"My father is handicapped in a wheelchair and just distraught over the entire scene because it was his dog," Margado said.

He's hoping someone will come forward with information.

Margado can be reached at ralphmargado@gmail.com.

