Emotional support dog stolen in Oakland from disabled man's car

By KTVU staff
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 7-year-old Pomeranian-Shetland sheepdog mix named Cocoa was stolen from a car parked in Oakland, a terribly upsetting ordeal from the owner, who is a disabled man in a wheelchair.

Ralph Margado provided surveillance video at Broadway and Piedmont Avenue to show someone reaching into his dad's car parked on the street outside of the Honda dealership Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. 

"My father is handicapped in a wheelchair and just distraught over the entire scene because it was his dog," Margado said. 

WATCH: Surveillance video of the dognapping

He's hoping someone will come forward with information. 

Margado can be reached at ralphmargado@gmail.com. 

