Emotional vigil held to honor life and legacy of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan

Nearly 100 coworkers and friends of the late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan came together for a vigil to remember the prominent East Bay politician who they say was a quiet warrior for the underserved and often unseen community members.

At dusk, people brought bouquets of flowers and lit white candles outside county headquarters in Oakland, bringing some light to hearts that were hurting. Chan was killed Wednesday in Alameda when a driver struck her while she was out walking her dog.

"My heart is heavy, it's extremely heavy," said Alameda County Supervisor Vice President Nate Miley. "We're going to miss Supervisor Chan. We're going to miss her."

Hugs couldn't take away the grief, but they helped start the healing as people shared memories.

"She's come here every day for years for decades and she has made Alameda County a better place to live," said Sherry Hirota, CEO of Asian Health Services who knew Chan for some three decades.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors and community members tried to sum up Wilma Chan and what they loved most about her.

"She was one of the most humble politicians I've ever worked with in my 30 years," said Ralph Silber, executive director of the Alameda Health Consortium. Silber says Chan was a bit of a "policy wonk" and always wanted to dive into issues that would help those most in need.

"She was a humble person. She walked on this earth in a humble way," said Martin Waukazoo, CEO of the Native American Health Center. Waukazoo said he'd recently lost his wife last spring and said he took comfort imagining her spirit speaking with Chan and watching over him.

Chan was the first Asian-American state Assembly majority leader, and the first Asian American on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. She was also a pioneer and mentor to many.

"Very outspoken and very articulate," said Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

"She made sure that those that looked different, that came from a different background, that lived a different life, had a place at the table," said Phuong La, Alameda County Assessor, who recalled the support he received from Chan when he decided to run for office.

"I would not be the CEO of the Alameda Health System if it wasn't for Wilma and her guidance, and support and friendship," said James Jackson, CEO of the Alameda Health System, who also noted Chan's dedication in preventing a San Leandro hospital from closing.

Alameda police say they're still investigating Wednesday's traffic crash and say the driver is cooperating with police. Chan was killed when a woman in a vehicle hit her as Chan was walking her dog on Shore Line Boulevard and Grand Street.

Friends say she had just moved to the neighborhood.

"She was glowing when she told me about the condo that she had just bought across the street from the beach," said La.

People brought flowers to the crash site Thursday. Coworkers also walked in the morning from the county offices to Lake Merritt in Chan's honor. Some said Chan touched people from across the community.

"One of the things I learned from her is how much stronger we are as a group when we join across ethnic groups," said Jane Garcia of La Clinica.

From the grief over Chan's death, also came calls to continue her life's work for education and healthcare equity.

"Rest in peace, Rest in power Supervisor Chan," said Miley, "We love you."

Chan was 72 years old and is survived by two children and two grandchildren.



