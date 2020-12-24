EMT tests negative for coronavirus after providing CPR to man who died of COVID-19

article

A Los Angeles EMT on an LAX-bound flight tested negative for coronavirus after providing CPR to a man who had died of COVID-19, according to reports.

EMT Tony Aldapa was on an LAX inbound flight when a 69-year-old passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aldapa provided CPR, but the passenger died.

A coroner found that the passenger had died of COVID-19, but Aldapa tested negative for the virus, FOX LA reported.

The passenger’s wife had started telling people that her husband had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before the flight, and other passengers were outraged to find that the man had been allowed on the plane.

Aldapa says he would have provided the care even if he knew the patient was infected. He has since developed a cough and other COVID-19 symptoms, but he tested negative on Tuesday.

"It was all kind of just second nature to see someone in a bad place, you try to bring them out of the bad place," Aldapa told CBS Los Angeles while he was quarantining. "There were three of us that were essentially tag-teaming doing chest compressions, probably about 45 minutes."

"I am feeling much better," Aldapa added.