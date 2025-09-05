Expand / Collapse search

Escaped bulls make their way onto KTVU's Roberta Gonzales' East Bay front yard

By
Published  September 5, 2025 5:59pm PDT
Pets and Animals
KTVU FOX 2
Escaped bulls in East Bay front yard make for an unusual sight

Escaped bulls in East Bay front yard make for an unusual sight

Unusual video from KTVUs Roberta Gonzales shows the sight she woke up to in her front yard on Friday. The animals broke free from their nearby field in Livermore. Police told us that the owner was able to come and get them. They bulls left behind footprints in the grass.

LIVERMORE, Calif. - It was an unusual sight on Friday morning for KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales, who woke up to a couple of escaped bulls in her Livermore front yard.

Bulls in the yard

The massive livestock, in the form of two black bulls, were caught on video grazing in the grass of Gonzales' front lawn. They seemed to be going about their business just fine.

The animals broke free from their nearby field in Livermore. Police told us that the owner was able to come and round up his bulls.

The KTVU meteorologist quipped on social media: "Forget the squirrel problem in my backyard garden…This is what I woke up to in my front yard this morning! Who needs to buy a lotto ticket when you have $25,000 standing in our front yard!"

Gonzales said the bulls did tear up her grass and left behind hoofprints. And those hooves sound hefty. In the video you can hear the sound of one hoof clomping down on the sidewalk when one bull steps off the grass momentarily after swishing its tail.

Minimal damage

Fortunately, no major damage from this animal invasion was reported. 

Related

Catastrophe! San Jose cat shelter closed after 2-car collision damages sanctuary
article

Catastrophe! San Jose cat shelter closed after 2-car collision damages sanctuary

Nearly a dozen South Bay cats are resting comfortably in various adoptive homes after a near catastrophe. This, after a two-car collision sent one vehicle into an exterior wall of a pet sanctuary.

Pets and AnimalsWild NatureLivermoreNews