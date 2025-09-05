Escaped bulls make their way onto KTVU's Roberta Gonzales' East Bay front yard

It was an unusual sight on Friday morning for KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales, who woke up to a couple of escaped bulls in her Livermore front yard.

Bulls in the yard

The massive livestock, in the form of two black bulls, were caught on video grazing in the grass of Gonzales' front lawn. They seemed to be going about their business just fine.

The animals broke free from their nearby field in Livermore. Police told us that the owner was able to come and round up his bulls.

The KTVU meteorologist quipped on social media: "Forget the squirrel problem in my backyard garden…This is what I woke up to in my front yard this morning! Who needs to buy a lotto ticket when you have $25,000 standing in our front yard!"

Gonzales said the bulls did tear up her grass and left behind hoofprints. And those hooves sound hefty. In the video you can hear the sound of one hoof clomping down on the sidewalk when one bull steps off the grass momentarily after swishing its tail.

Minimal damage

Fortunately, no major damage from this animal invasion was reported.